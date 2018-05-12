Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Pinnacle Entertainment reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Entertainment.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.64 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $32.95. 580,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.64. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

