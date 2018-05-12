Zacks: Analysts Expect Newfield Exploration (NFX) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Newfield Exploration posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newfield Exploration.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.56 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.74.

NFX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 2,008,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Newfield Exploration has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $35.99.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $196,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,109.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger B. Plank bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,560.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 14,896.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 495.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth about $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newfield Exploration (NFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.