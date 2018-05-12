Zacks: Analysts Expect City Office REIT (CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to announce sales of $31.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.96 million to $31.58 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $133.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.39 million to $137.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $151.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $142.61 million to $159.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,075.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT traded down $0.05, hitting $11.79, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 214,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

City Office REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc(NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2017, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.2 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

