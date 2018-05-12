Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Air (AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $622.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce $622.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.50 million to $633.86 million. Atlas Air reported sales of $517.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas Air.

Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atlas Air had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $590.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAWW. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Atlas Air traded down $0.40, hitting $68.05, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, COO John W. Dietrich sold 24,960 shares of Atlas Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,697,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,711 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

