Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Titan Machinery posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 794.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery traded up $0.09, reaching $19.08, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 182,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,107. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

