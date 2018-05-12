Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Criteo (CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.22 Million

Brokerages expect Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce sales of $229.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.50 million. Criteo posted sales of $219.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $998.71 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.08 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of Criteo traded down $0.30, hitting $26.69, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 531,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. Criteo has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Criteo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 551,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Criteo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.