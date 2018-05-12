Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hope (HOPE) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hope (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Bank of Hope posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hope will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hope.

Bank of Hope (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.35 million. Bank of Hope had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hope from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Bank of Hope traded down $0.04, hitting $18.13, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,120,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of Hope has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 26th. Bank of Hope’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $190,325.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hope by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of Hope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Hope by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hope by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hope by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hope Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

