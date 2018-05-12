Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems traded down $0.30, hitting $2.61, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,034,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,680. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $341.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPRT shares. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

