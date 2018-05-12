Wells Fargo Boosts Delek US (DK) Price Target to $60.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delek US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of Delek US traded up $0.09, reaching $48.58, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,045,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Delek US has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Wiessman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $7,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,109 shares of company stock worth $8,200,076. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Delek US by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 153,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,226,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 209,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

