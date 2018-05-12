Volaris (VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS lowered Volaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Volaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Volaris from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Volaris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st.

Volaris traded down $0.03, hitting $5.67, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 363,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,241. The firm has a market cap of $495.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.01. Volaris has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $5.76.

Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. Volaris had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. sell-side analysts expect that Volaris will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volaris by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Volaris by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Volaris by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Volaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Volaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Volaris Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

