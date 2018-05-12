Vivint Solar (VSLR) Shares Up 0%

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 1,561,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 279,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSLR. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $461.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.52.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. Vivint Solar had a net margin of 64.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 200,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,934.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 25,177 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $81,825.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,382. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66,101 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.