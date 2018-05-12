US Capital Advisors Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Hold

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline traded down $0.41, hitting $23.68, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,097. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.