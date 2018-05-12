United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UIHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

Shares of United Insurance traded up $0.61, reaching $20.82, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 229,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,172. The company has a market cap of $852.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. United Insurance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

