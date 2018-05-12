Uniserve Communications Co. (USS) Director Sells C$25,000.00 in Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Director Hashim Mitha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Shares of CVE USS traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.22. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,488. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.63.

About Uniserve Communications

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniserve Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniserve Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.