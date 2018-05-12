Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.67 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,246.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded up $4.36, hitting $64.12, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 586,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,964. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

