UGI (UGI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $54.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corporation is a holding company that, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. They are a domestic and international retail distributor of propane and butane (which are liquefied petroleum gases (LPG)); a provider of natural gas and electric service through regulated local distribution utilities; a generator of electricity; a regional marketer of energy commodities; an owner and manager of midstream assets; and a regional provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical contracting services. “

UGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS raised shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

UGI traded up $0.24, hitting $49.93, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 901,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,392. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. UGI has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 21.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 44,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 33.8% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of UGI by 199.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

