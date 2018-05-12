Transocean (RIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Transocean from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Transocean traded down $0.40, reaching $13.02, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,601,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,222. Transocean has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 120.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,527.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $18,580,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $166,101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,497,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $391,023,000 after buying an additional 4,076,783 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 20.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,567,343 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,417,000 after buying an additional 2,133,176 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $20,610,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,802,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after buying an additional 1,597,440 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

