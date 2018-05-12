Townsquare Media (TSQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.67 million. equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 92,121 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 239,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 214,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

