Thomas Edward Zelibor Purchases 1,000 Shares of Nuvectra (NVTR) Stock

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nuvectra traded up $0.25, reaching $16.73, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 147,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.51. Nuvectra has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -2.21.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 112.42% and a negative return on equity of 72.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. research analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvectra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 428,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 320,914 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuvectra during the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in Nuvectra by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuvectra by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuvectra by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

