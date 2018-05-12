Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Press coverage about Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Thermo Fisher Scientific earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.1062402364315 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $2.73, hitting $216.55, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $170.07 and a 12 month high of $226.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $511,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $9,339,130. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

