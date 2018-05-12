The Hackett Group (HCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on The Hackett Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 82,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,384. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 958,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 498,305 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 660,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 421,604 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,447,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 191,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

