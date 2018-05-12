Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Teva beat estimates for both earnings and sales in the first quarter and also raised its 2018 outlook. Teva is facing significant challenges in the form of accelerated generic competition for Copaxone, new competition for branded products, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, lower-than-expected contribution from new generic launches and a massive debt load. Nonetheless, Teva has a new organizational structure in place, is closing plants, cutting down its generics portfolio, divesting non-core assets, eliminating low-value R&D projects, and aims to cut its global workforce by more than 25% over the next two years to revive growth. Its financial position seems more stable than before as it is regularly paying down debt. After declining sharply in 2017, Teva’s shares have also picked up this year. However, Teva has a long way to go before gaining stability and resumption of organic growth seems unlikely before 2019.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.65 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded up $0.07, hitting $19.31, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.59% and a negative net margin of 72.36%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,488,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,897 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,824,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 897,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $118,487,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

