Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TAHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Tahoe Resources traded down $0.04, hitting $4.94, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,216,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,330. Tahoe Resources has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Tahoe Resources had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tahoe Resources will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAHO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tahoe Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tahoe Resources by 117,368.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tahoe Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tahoe Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tahoe Resources by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

