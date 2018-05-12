Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Sypris Solutions to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of Sypris Solutions traded up $0.02, hitting $1.44, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,603. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.