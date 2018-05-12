Syndicate (SYNX) Trading 31.9% Lower This Week

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Syndicate has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Syndicate coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005548 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit. Syndicate has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $86,759.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00039297 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin (HBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002331 BTC.

About Syndicate

SYNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syndicate is www.synx.online

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

