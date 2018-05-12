SuperValu (SVU) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.14

Press coverage about SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SuperValu earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5491462111725 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

SuperValu traded up $0.05, hitting $16.21, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,824. SuperValu has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24.

SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. SuperValu had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that SuperValu will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuperValu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs set a $14.00 price target on shares of SuperValu and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperValu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SuperValu in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SuperValu from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About SuperValu

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

