Superior Energy Services (SPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) will post $537.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.47 million and the highest is $576.13 million. Superior Energy Services posted sales of $470.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $482.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo raised Superior Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

SPN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,659. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CEO David D. Dunlap purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,908.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 34,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 94,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

