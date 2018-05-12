Storiqa (STQ) Achieves Market Cap of $35.29 Million

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Storiqa has traded up 58% against the US dollar. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $266,373.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storiqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, HitBTC and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004244 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00765467 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00152835 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002094 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019495 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,767,544,247 tokens. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinFalcon, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

