Sterlingcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $303,339.00 (SLG)

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sterlingcoin has a market cap of $303,339.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sterlingcoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sterlingcoin alerts:

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031320 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019802 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sterlingcoin Coin Profile

SLG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. The official website for Sterlingcoin is sterlingcoin.org . The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sterlingcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sterlingcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sterlingcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sterlingcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.