Sterling Construction (STRL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Construction from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 144,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Con L. Wadsworth bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $99,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,568.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $14,188,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $6,149,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $3,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,924,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $2,680,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

