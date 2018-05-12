StarTek (SRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on StarTek from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StarTek has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 199,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 million, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 0.20. StarTek has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). StarTek had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StarTek by 5,122,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The company's service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.