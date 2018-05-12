StarTek (SRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on StarTek from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StarTek has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 199,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 million, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 0.20. StarTek has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $7.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StarTek by 5,122,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.
About StarTek
StarTek, Inc provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The company's service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.
