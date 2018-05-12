Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS: SAGKF) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stagecoach Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stagecoach Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagecoach Group Competitors 456 1310 1658 112 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Stagecoach Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stagecoach Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Stagecoach Group Competitors -15.53% -4.47% -3.65%

Volatility and Risk

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stagecoach Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $5.34 billion N/A 5.63 Stagecoach Group Competitors $64.59 billion $3.07 billion 15.98

Stagecoach Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stagecoach Group. Stagecoach Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stagecoach Group peers beat Stagecoach Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 9 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract, transit authorities, and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,300 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a light rail network incorporating three routes in the city of Sheffield. Stagecoach Group plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

