St. Joe (JOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned St. Joe an industry rank of 56 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

St. Joe traded up $0.10, reaching $17.95, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 257,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,232. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 0.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that St. Joe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Wayne Murphy bought 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 129,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,326. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 27,897,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,550,000 after purchasing an additional 895,014 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,974,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,644,000 after purchasing an additional 143,017 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,558,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,043 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,132,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 415,441 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

