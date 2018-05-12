Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

SPWH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -0.68.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $243.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.93 million. equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 81.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.