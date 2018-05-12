Sonic Drive-In (SONC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SONC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on Sonic Drive-In from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sonic Drive-In from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Drive-In from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sonic Drive-In from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Drive-In has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Sonic Drive-In traded down $0.21, reaching $24.89, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,082. Sonic Drive-In has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $926.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.34 million. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts predict that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sonic Drive-In’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 445,606 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Sonic Drive-In in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonic Drive-In by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Sonic Drive-In by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 810,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 508,282 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Sonic Drive-In by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

