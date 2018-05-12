Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Stock Price

News articles about Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Brass and Copper earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.9410401098252 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Global Brass and Copper traded down $0.10, hitting $30.90, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,643. Global Brass and Copper has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $688.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Global Brass and Copper will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other Global Brass and Copper news, Director Bradford T. Ray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $165,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,617.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

