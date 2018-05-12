Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ConocoPhillips (COP) Share Price

News coverage about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 45.8858730890595 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

COP traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,382,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,546. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Macquarie cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.42 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,094.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,288. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

