Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FedEx (FDX) Stock Price

News articles about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping service provider an impact score of 46.4288082185043 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.51.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.90. 1,941,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

