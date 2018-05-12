Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect K12 (LRN) Share Price

Media coverage about K12 (NYSE:LRN) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. K12 earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9837953275399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 128,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $622.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.30 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $53,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,424 shares in the company, valued at $918,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.