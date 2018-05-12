Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Share Price

Media stories about Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Voyager Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.778653434119 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 740,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Dinah Ph.D. Sah sold 15,623 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $468,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $44,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

