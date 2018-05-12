Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westlake Chemical (WLKP) Share Price

Media coverage about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1741913081707 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Westlake Chemical traded up $0.05, reaching $22.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 61,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.17 million. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 92.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender acquired 2,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $47,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao acquired 2,500 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $57,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $264,560 in the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

