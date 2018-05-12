Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Share Price

News stories about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Walgreens Boots Alliance earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the pharmacy operator an impact score of 45.719178698434 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 6,188,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,982. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

