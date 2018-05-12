Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect U.S. Geothermal (HTM) Stock Price

News articles about U.S. Geothermal (NASDAQ:HTM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Geothermal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3578495262792 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Geothermal in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

HTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,066. U.S. Geothermal has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

U.S. Geothermal (NASDAQ:HTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

About U.S. Geothermal

U.S. Geothermal Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the development, production, and sale of electricity from geothermal energy resources in the Western United States and the Republic of Guatemala. The company owns and operates geothermal power projects with a total power generation capacity of approximately 39 megawatts located at Neal Hot Springs, Oregon; San Emidio, Nevada; and Raft River, Idaho.

