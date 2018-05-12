Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Stock Price

News coverage about Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Itaú Unibanco earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 48.0106409166911 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. ValuEngine lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,468,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0042 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.39%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

