Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.75. 103,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 522,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $875.04 million and a PE ratio of 35.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infra had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 248.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infra will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infra by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infra

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

