Sina (SINA) Shares Gap Down to $92.00

Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.50, but opened at $92.00. Sina shares last traded at $93.59, with a volume of 86974 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SINA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Sina in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sina from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Sina in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. Sina had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $440.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sina Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SINA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sina by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,269,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,562 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sina by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,511,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 875,068 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Sina by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,186,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sina by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,365,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,631,000 after purchasing an additional 466,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sina by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 531,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 438,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sina

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

