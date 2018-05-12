Signatum Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Signatum has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Signatum has a market capitalization of $193,703.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00193256 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00162523 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00083068 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $930.80 or 0.10933900 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00143955 BTC.

About Signatum

Signatum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org . The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

