Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 56,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 366,532 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $1.98.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

