Sidoti Lowers Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SNHY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

Sun Hydraulics traded up $1.35, hitting $48.69, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 118,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,101. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.68. Sun Hydraulics has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,639,000 after acquiring an additional 595,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,542,000 after acquiring an additional 162,131 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 184,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 698,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,754 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

