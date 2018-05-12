Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of Shiloh Industries traded down $0.22, hitting $8.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 47,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Shiloh Industries has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $247.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shiloh Industries news, VP Gary Dethomas sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $32,290.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 113,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,664,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

